Flames' T.J. Brodie: Buries goal
Brodie scored a goal on two shots and added three blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
Brodie's goal was the last one in the game, although it did virtually nothing to affect the outcome. It's his first point in this playoff run, although he has added eight blocked shots over three games.
