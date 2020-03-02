Flames' T.J. Brodie: Buries second goal of 2019-20
Brodie potted a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.
Brodie and defense partner Mark Giordano accounted for four points in the contest. The tally was just the second of the year for Brodie, who hasn't finish a campaign with that few goals since 2013. He's up to 17 points, 61 shots, 80 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 61 appearances.
