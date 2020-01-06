Flames' T.J. Brodie: Chips in with helper

Brodie earned an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Brodie started the game alongside Mark Giordano, but interim head coach Geoff Ward swapped Brodie and Rasmus Andersson during the contest. This allowed Brodie to assist on Michael Stone's third-period tally. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 13 points, 55 blocked shots and 24 PIM in 38 games this season, noticeably below his usual 30-plus-points pace.