Flames' T.J. Brodie: Collects assist Thursday

Brodie posted an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Brodie's secondary helper came on Derek Ryan's game-tying goal in the second period. With Michael Stone in the lineup, coach Bill Peters shuffled his defenseman, which put Brodie on the bottom pairing. The 29-year-old is at eight assists and 28 blocked shots in 19 contests.

