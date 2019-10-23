Flames' T.J. Brodie: Collects assist
Brodie notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Brodie has an assist in each of the last two games. The 29-year-old defenseman now has four helpers in 11 games, as well as 15 blocked shots and 14 shots on goal. When Michael Stone is in the lineup, as he was Tuesday, Brodie typically skates on the third pairing, which hinders his fantasy value.
