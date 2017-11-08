Flames' T.J. Brodie: Collects helper in loss to Canucks

Brodie recorded a power-play assist through 24:20 of ice time (3:31 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver.

Outside of a two-goal, four-point showing against Winnipeg on Oct. 7, it's been a slow start for Brodie. He's recorded just six assists through his other 14 games, and he's not helping out in the peripheral categories, either. His role on the No. 1 power-play unit will buoy his stock in most settings, but if he ever loses that gig, his fantasy stock could endure a steep and quick decline.