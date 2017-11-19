Flames' T.J. Brodie: Collects two helpers
Brodie set up two goals -- including one on the man advantage -- in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.
This was the third time this season that Brodie's recorded a multiplier in the points column, but he's been maddeningly inconsistent in the offensive zone on the way to 14 points (two goals, 12 assists). On a positive note, his 29 blocked shots through 19 games should at least partially compensate for the occasions where he's been held off the scoresheet, and 14 points is nothing to sniff at for a blueliner.
