Flames' T.J. Brodie: Continues torrid pace

Brodie scored and posted three points, including two on the power play, with a minus-2 rating in a 6-4 victory against the Red Wings on Friday.

The 28-year-old recorded his two assists with the man advantage and then added an empty-netter to seal the victory. Brodie has been terrific this month, registering three goals and nine points with a plus-11 rating in nine games. Behind the terrific January, Brodie has six goals and 23 points with a plus-28 rating in 49 contests this season.