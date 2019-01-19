Flames' T.J. Brodie: Continues torrid pace
Brodie scored and posted three points, including two on the power play, with a minus-2 rating in a 6-4 victory against the Red Wings on Friday.
The 28-year-old recorded his two assists with the man advantage and then added an empty-netter to seal the victory. Brodie has been terrific this month, registering three goals and nine points with a plus-11 rating in nine games. Behind the terrific January, Brodie has six goals and 23 points with a plus-28 rating in 49 contests this season.
More News
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Surging in January•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Rare multi-point effort in win•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Two points in last three games•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Nothing to show for in loss•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Pair of points in blowout road win•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Efficient performance Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...