Flames' T.J. Brodie: Corrals assist
Brodie picked up an assist in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.
Brodie had the lone helper on Elias Lindholm's tally at 6:43 of the second period, briefly bringing the Flames to within a goal of tying the game. Scoring has been a challenge for Flames outside of the top line and Matthew Tkachuk -- Brodie has just two assists and six PIM in six contests.
