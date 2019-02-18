Flames' T.J. Brodie: Day-to-day, status unclear

Brodie is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

The Flames' blueliner was a surprise omission from the team's lineup Monday after logging 23:31 of ice time in Calgary's previous game. The team is calling Brodie day-to-day for now, but expect more details -- perhaps even a return timeline -- to emerge in the coming days. Through 58 games this season, Brodie has scored seven goals, pitched in 22 helpers, and sits tied for second on the team with a plus-26 rating.