Flames' T.J. Brodie: Day-to-day, status unclear
Brodie is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
The Flames' blueliner was a surprise omission from the team's lineup Monday after logging 23:31 of ice time in Calgary's previous game. The team is calling Brodie day-to-day for now, but expect more details -- perhaps even a return timeline -- to emerge in the coming days. Through 58 games this season, Brodie has scored seven goals, pitched in 22 helpers, and sits tied for second on the team with a plus-26 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...