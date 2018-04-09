Flames' T.J. Brodie: Dealing with concussion

Brodie missed the final nine games of the season with a concussion and neck injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The report also states that Brodie was forced to decline an invitation to represent Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship because he still hasn't been medically cleared. Calgary is unlikely to issue further updates on Brodie until next season's training camp approaches. Brodie pretty much performed to expectation if you consider that his statline was nearly identical to the numbers he put up in 2016-17. Over 73 games this season, the 27-year-old blueliner finished with four goals, 32 points, and a minus-16 rating while logging 23:41 of ice time per contest.