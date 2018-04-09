Flames' T.J. Brodie: Dealing with concussion
Brodie missed the final nine games of the season with a concussion and neck injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The report also states that Brodie was forced to decline an invitation to represent Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship because he still hasn't been medically cleared. Calgary is unlikely to issue further updates on Brodie until next season's training camp approaches. Brodie pretty much performed to expectation if you consider that his statline was nearly identical to the numbers he put up in 2016-17. Over 73 games this season, the 27-year-old blueliner finished with four goals, 32 points, and a minus-16 rating while logging 23:41 of ice time per contest.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...