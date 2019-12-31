Flames' T.J. Brodie: Dealing with illness

Brodie is under the weather and will be a game-time decision versus Chicago on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie registered just two points in his last 13 outings and has just one goal on the year. At this pace, the Ontario native could miss hitting the 30-point mark for a seventh straight season. If Brodie is unable to play Tuesday, Michael Stone would be the player to slot into the lineup.