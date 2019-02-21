Flames' T.J. Brodie: Decent return to action

Brodie (undisclosed) skated 18:39 with two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Brodie missed only one game with the injury. He may not be quite 100 percent yet, as he skated 3:22 less than his season average in the contest, but it's safe to assume the 29-year-old blueliner will be back to full health in a game or two.