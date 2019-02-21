Flames' T.J. Brodie: Decent return to action
Brodie (undisclosed) skated 18:39 with two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Brodie missed only one game with the injury. He may not be quite 100 percent yet, as he skated 3:22 less than his season average in the contest, but it's safe to assume the 29-year-old blueliner will be back to full health in a game or two.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...