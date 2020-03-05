Flames' T.J. Brodie: Delivers OT win

Brodie scored the game-winning goal and had three shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Columbus on Wednesday.

Brodie finished off a wild scramble when he buried a shot from the slot with 10.4 seconds remaining in extra time, completing Calgary's rally from a 2-0 deficit. He's now lit the lamp in back-to-back contests after scoring just once in his first 60 games. The 29-year-old had registered at least 31 points in each of his previous six season but will be hard-pressed to make it seven in a row; he has just 18 points in 62 games in 2019-20.