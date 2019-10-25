Flames' T.J. Brodie: Dishes pair of helpers

Brodie recorded two assists in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.

Brodie's first helper in the game came on an Austin Czarnik power-play goal in the first period. The defenseman then added a helper on Matthew Tkachuk's second-period tally as well. Brodie is heating up offensively, with four assists in his last three games to give him six apples in 12 games overall.