Flames' T.J. Brodie: Dishes pair of helpers

Brodie recorded two assists in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.

Brodie's first helper in the game came on an Austin Czarnik power-play goal in the first period. The defenseman then added a helper on Matthew Tkachuk's second-period tally as well. Brodie is heating up offensively, with four assists in his last three games to give him six apples in 12 games overall.

More News
Our Latest Stories