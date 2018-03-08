Flames' T.J. Brodie: Dishes two assists Wednesday
Brodie picked up two assists while adding one shot and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
He now has four goals and 32 points in 68 games, putting Brodie firmly on pace for his fourth straight season with at least 35 points. While the presence of Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton on the depth chart ahead of him does limit Brodie's offensive upside, he's proven to be a consistent fantasy asset even in a secondary role.
