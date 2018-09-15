Flames' T.J. Brodie: Draws into special contest in China

Brodie (concussion) returned to action Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins to open the 2018 O.R.G NHL China Games, the Associated Press reports.

Brodie dealt with a concussion that wiped out that ended his 2017-18 campaign with nine games remaining. However, thanks to a long offseason, he appears to be fine early on in training camp. The 28-year-old sees the ice extremely well -- we're talking 178 assists and 213 points in 491 career contests with the Flames -- and he'll get a chance to play with captain Mark Giordano this year.