Flames' T.J. Brodie: Effective on third pairing
Brodie factored into both Flames goals in a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Friday.
Brodie scored the opening goal early in the second period, and then set up forward Andrew Mangiapane's game-winner in the final frame. Brodie is now at 31 points in 60 games. He has typically skated with Mark Giordano, but he partnered with Dalton Prout on the third pair in this contest as he gets back to full fitness after an undisclosed injury.
