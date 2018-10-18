Flames' T.J. Brodie: Efficient performance Wednesday

Brodie went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 home win over the Bruins.

Brodie ranks third on his team with a plus-5 rating through six games this season, and the Ontario native has also collected four even-strength helpers over that span. As a defenseman who's averaged 23:01 in ice time through nine seasons with the Flames, Brodie should continue to see ample opportunities to pad his assist total and finally light the lamp.