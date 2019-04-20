Flames' T.J. Brodie: Finds twine in loss
Brodie scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.
Brodie had a pair of tallies in the series, adding 11 blocked shots, six PIM, six shots and four hits. He's coming off of a regular season that saw him post 34 points in 79 contests. Brodie has shown 40-point potential in the past, and may see his production increase, as 2019-20 will be a contract year for the blueliner.
