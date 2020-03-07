Flames' T.J. Brodie: Goals in three straight games

Brodie tallied a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

For the first time in his career, Brodie has found twine in three consecutive games. He's only scored four times this year, to go with 15 helpers, 65 shots and 82 blocked shots in 63 contests. The 29-year-old defenseman has been a bit more reliable lately, but the overall production level is likely too low for standard fantasy formats.