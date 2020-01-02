Play

Flames' T.J. Brodie: Good to go

Brodie (illness) will return to action Thursday against the Rangers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie missed Tuesday's loss to Chicago due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 29-year-old will skate alongside Mark Giordano on the Flames' top pairing against New York.

