Flames' T.J. Brodie: Has three points in last three games

Brodie delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-1 win over Colorado.

Brodie has three points in his last three games, which his fantasy owners hope will be the beginning of an offensive flourish as head-to-head playoffs grow near. Overall, he is on pace to deliver similar totals as he did in 2016-17.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories