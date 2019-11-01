Flames' T.J. Brodie: Helps out in overtime

Brodie registered an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.

Brodie started the sequence in the dying seconds of overtime, which ended with a remarkable through-the-legs goal by Matthew Tkachuk. The 29-year-old defenseman has seven assists and a plus-5 rating in 15 games so far.

