Flames' T.J. Brodie: Hospitalized after collapsing at practice

Brodie was taken to a local hospital after collapsing on the ice during Thursday's practice session, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

The fact that Brodie was responsive and talking to paramedics before leaving the arena is certainly a good sign. The Flames should provide an update on the blueliner's status once more information becomes available.

