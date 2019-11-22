Flames' T.J. Brodie: Joining team on road trip

Brodie (undisclosed) will join the Flames in Philadelphia ahead of Saturday's game against the Flyers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie won't play Saturday and remains out indefinitely, but he's going to start practicing with the team at some point during the remainder of its road trip, so he could be cleared to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. Another update on the blueliner's status should be released once he's given the green light to return to game action.