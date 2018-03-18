Flames' T.J. Brodie: Leaves injured against Vegas

Brodie left Sunday's game against the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Brodie took a big hit from Ryan Reaves which has left his status going forward in doubt. The Flames play again Monday, so it seems like there's a good chance he is going to miss at least one game with this injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories