Flames' T.J. Brodie: Making progress in recovery

Brodie (undisclosed) skated on his own under medical supervision Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie is still considered out indefinitely, but it appears as though he may be ready to join his teammates for practice sooner rather than later. Another update on the 29-year-old blueliner's status should surface once that occurs.

