Flames' T.J. Brodie: Nearing return

Brodie (undisclosed) will enter the lineup for Monday's game against Pittsburgh if he gains medical clearance from team doctors, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Brodie joined the team on their road trip Thursday, and suited up in Sunday's practice without restrictions. The 29-year-old has been out with the undisclosed issue since Nov. 16. Expect another update on Brodie's status prior to the game Monday, but all signs point to the blueliner returning to action sooner rather than later.