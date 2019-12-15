Flames' T.J. Brodie: No points yet in December

Brodie has no points, seven blocked shots, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating through six December games.

The Flames have been better of late under interim head coach Geoff Ward, but Brodie hasn't followed the team's rise. He skated on the third pairing with Oliver Kylington in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes. Brodie has topped 30 points in each of the last six seasons, but with 10 points through 29 appearances in 2019-20, he'll need to up his production to get to that mark again.