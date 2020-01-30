Play

Flames' T.J. Brodie: Not producing offense

Brodie has gone without a point in his last seven games.

The defenseman has posted eight shots on goal, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in that span. It's been a difficult year for Brodie, who has only 14 points, 46 shots on goal and 59 blocks through 46 appearances. That lack of offense makes the 29-year-old a non-factor in standard fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories