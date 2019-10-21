Flames' T.J. Brodie: Notches assist
Brodie recorded an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
The 29-year-old defenseman skated on the third pairing with Michael Stone in this contest, whose goal he assisted on. Brodie has three helpers through 10 games this year, adding 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. Brodie's best chance at fantasy value comes when he plays with Mark Giordano -- his current third-pairing usage just doesn't cut it generally.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.