Flames' T.J. Brodie: Notches assist

Brodie recorded an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

The 29-year-old defenseman skated on the third pairing with Michael Stone in this contest, whose goal he assisted on. Brodie has three helpers through 10 games this year, adding 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. Brodie's best chance at fantasy value comes when he plays with Mark Giordano -- his current third-pairing usage just doesn't cut it generally.