Flames' T.J. Brodie: Nothing to show for in loss
Brodie finished Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Dallas with a minus-1 rating.
The Flames blueliner did manage to find the scoresheet by recording two shots on goal while also blocking a shot and dishing out a single hit. Brodie logged 21:01 of ice time in the loss.
