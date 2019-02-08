Flames' T.J. Brodie: One of each in loss

Brodie scored a power-play goal and added a 5-on-5 assist in Thursdays 5-2 loss to San Jose.

Brodie has 15 points since the beginning of January, averaging more than a point a game since the start of 2019. Even with the two points Thursday, the 28-year-old finished the game with a minus-2 rating.

