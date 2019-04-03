Flames' T.J. Brodie: Out again Wednesday

Brodie (rest) will sit for a second straight game Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie, along with Mark Giordano, Noah Hanifin and Travis Hamonic are all out again Wednesday, as the Flames take advantage of good organizational depth on the blue line to give their preferred top-four extra rest. Forwards Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm will also be in the press box.