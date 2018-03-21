Flames' T.J. Brodie: Out again Wednesday

Brodie (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie will miss a second consecutive game, but he's still considered day-to-day with his upper-body malady, which means he should have a good shot at returning to action Saturday against the Sharks. Rasmus Andersson and Matt Bartkowski will continue to round out the Flames' depth at defense until Brodie is cleared to play.