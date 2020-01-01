Flames' T.J. Brodie: Out against Blackhawks

Brodie (illness) was absent from warmups and won't play in Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports.

Rasmus Andersson will bump up to the top pairing in Brodie's place, and Michael Stone will enter the lineup. Brodie's a major loss to the team's blue line, as he's accrued 12 points through 36 games. He'll look to shake this illness for Thursday's matchup against the Rangers.