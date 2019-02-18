Flames' T.J. Brodie: Out against Coyotes

Brodie didn't take the ice for warm-ups and will miss Monday's clash with Arizona, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie's absence comes as a surprise considering he logged 23:31 of ice time in Saturday's matchup with Calgary. In his stead, Dalton Prout will slot into the lineup, while Travis Hamonic could see additional minutes on the power play.

