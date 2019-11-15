Flames' T.J. Brodie: Out indefinitely

Brodie (undisclosed) is considered out indefinitely, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie was taken to the hospital after collapsing at Thursday's practice, but he's now at home resting, although there are still numerous tests to be done to determine the exact cause of his medical episode. Team Dr. Ian Auld believes Brodie's collapse was more than likely related to a fainting episode as opposed to a medical issue inside his brain, but the Flames plan to leave no stone unturned in terms of additional testing. With Brodie out indefinitely and almost certainly headed to injured reserve, the team recalled Oliver Kylington from the minors Friday.