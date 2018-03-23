Flames' T.J. Brodie: Out through Monday

Brodie (upper body) is considered day-to-day and has been ruled out for the two-game road trip, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie's unavailability will extend to at least four games with his two scheduled absences on tap. With the team out of playoff contention, the players will likely take their time recovery to ensure they are healthy heading into the offseason and ready to roll next season. Brodie's next opportunity to rejoin the action arrives Thursday against the Blue Jackets, while Rasmus Andersson may continue to draw in.