Flames' T.J. Brodie: Pair of points in blowout road win
Brodie scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 6-1 win over Arizona. He also posted a team-best plus-4 rating.
After going 20 games without scoring, Brodie has two goals in four games. Don't expect him to keep up this pace considering the 28-year-old has just once posted double-digit goals in a season. That said, Brodie should continue to rack up assists, though some more power-play time would certainly help increase his point output. Meanwhile, for the season, Brodie has a pair of goals and nine points in 24 games.
