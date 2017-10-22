Flames' T.J. Brodie: Posts two assists in loss versus Wild

Brodie picked up a pair of assists in a team-high 28:52 during a loss against the Wild on Saturday.

The 27-year-old stay-at-home defenseman isn't know for his scoring, but he certainly continued his fast start Saturday, picking up two more points. He now has two goals and eight points in eight games. Brodie obviously won't continue to average a point per game, but he's well on his way to passing his totals from last season - six goals and 36 points.