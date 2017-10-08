Flames' T.J. Brodie: Powers team to victory against Jets
Brodie dominated Saturday against Winnipeg, scoring twice and adding two assists in 25:49 of ice time.
Quite the game from the workhorse blueliner, who was credited with five shots on goal. Brodie is a great puck-moving defenseman and should be in for another productive campaign this season. He played over seven minutes on the power play Saturday, where he racked up a goal and an assist. With a young and dynamic team emerging in Calgary, a power-play ace such as Brodie is a must-own in basically all fantasy leagues.
