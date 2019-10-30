Flames' T.J. Brodie: Puts on block party
Brodie blocked eight shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Brodie isn't exactly known for putting up big numbers in the blocks column -- he last exceeded 100 in the category when he had 115 in 2016-17. The 29-year-old now has 24 blocked shots this year, to go with six helpers and 10 PIM in 14 games.
