Play

Flames' T.J. Brodie: Quiet in return

Brodie (illness) skated 19:20 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Brodie posted one shot on goal and one blocked shot after missing Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks due to illness. He likely wasn't missed much by fantasy owners -- the 29-year-old has 12 points and a plus-5 rating through 37 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories