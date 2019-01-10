Flames' T.J. Brodie: Rare multi-point effort in win

Brodie notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

The Flames' top pairing of Brodie and Mark Giordano were the engine of the team's offense in this one, combining for five assists. Brodie usually leaves the scoring to his partner, though -- the 28-year-old only has three multi-point performances on the season, with the last coming in late November, and his 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) through 45 games is actually less than his plus-26 rating, a number which has him tied for fourth in the NHL.