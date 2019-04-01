Flames' T.J. Brodie: Resting Monday
Brodie (rest) is scheduled to take off Monday's game versus the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Brodie joins Mark Giordano, Noah Hanifin and Travis Hamonic in the press box, as the Flames rest their top-four defensemen ahead of the playoffs. Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk are also out of the lineup Monday after the Flames clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
