Flames' T.J. Brodie: Returning Saturday

Brodie (rest) is anticipated back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

All of the top-four Flames defensemen will return to the lineup after sitting out Monday and Wednesday for rest. Brodie will return to the top pairing with Mark Giordano, and will look to add to the 34 points he's earned in 78 games this season already. He will also return to the second power-play unit.