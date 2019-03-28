Flames' T.J. Brodie: Scores late goal

Brodie netted his ninth goal of the season on two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Brodie's tally cut the deficit to one, but the Flames were unable to even the score in the last 90 seconds. Brodie has 33 points in 76 games this season, his sixth straight campaign above the 30-point mark. He's also tied for fifth in the league with a plus-30 rating, but that ranks behind Mikael Backlund and Mark Giordano on his own team.