Flames' T.J. Brodie: Scoring runs dry

Brodie has gone seven straight games without a point.

In that span, the Flames have scored 12 goals, so it's not just Brodie struggling to generate points. Brodie has collected 11 shots and nine blocked shots in that span. More concerning is his minimal power-play time, as he's only seen trace amounts in recent games. Brodie has 31 points in 67 games, but he'd need to heat up quickly to reach 40 points for the first time since 2015-16.